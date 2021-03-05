Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf revealed that he and other players tease Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan after he scolds them.

Faheem noted that they only tease the 22-year-old when the players are in the hotel and “don’t react” on the pitch since Shadab is carrying out his duties as captain and isn’t taking on the role of a friend.

He added that emotions don’t flare up on the field since everything Shadab says and does benefits Islamabad.

“You must have seen that he scolds us on the ground but we don’t react because at that time he is our captain, not our friend,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Besides, when we come to the hotel we tease him about what he said to us on the field. We don’t do anything on the ground as whatever he does is for the team.”

Faheem was in fantastic form in the PSL as he took four wickets in four matches at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.15.

He also scored 49 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike-rate of 158.06.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best bowler in the world, Imad Wasim says Pakistan swing specialist even excels on flat tracks

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 294 ( 7.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1062 ( 25.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1371 ( 33.01 % ) Multan Sultans 258 ( 6.21 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 812 ( 19.55 % ) Quetta Gladiators 356 ( 8.57 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 294 ( 7.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1062 ( 25.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1371 ( 33.01 % ) Multan Sultans 258 ( 6.21 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 812 ( 19.55 % ) Quetta Gladiators 356 ( 8.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related