Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim believes that the left-arm pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir are the country’s best bowlers.
Amir played alongside Imad for the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Afridi represented the Lahore Qalandars.
PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.
As for Amir, he took four wickets in five matches at an average of 38.75 and an economy rate of 7.75.
“They bowled really well, both of them [Shaheen Afridi and Amir are] very good bowlers. It’s a good thing for Pakistan cricket that they’re still our best bowlers,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
