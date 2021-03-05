Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim believes left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is the best bowler in the world.

Imad and Amir were playing together in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the tournament was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Amir took four wickets in five matches at an average of 38.75 and an economy rate of 7.75.

With Imad praising Amir, he noted that what makes the 28-year-old so good is the fact that he also excels on flat tracks.

“I always believe he [Mohammad Amir] is the best bowler in the world, not just in Pakistan. Even on flat tracks, he’s bowling so well,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I always back him. I think he’s the best bowler in the world I’ve played with. I think he’s executing it very nicely.”

