I will always appreciate Shadab, Pakistan all-rounder in top form says

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said he “will always appreciate” spin-bowling all-rounder and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan.

He noted that since Shadab captains Islamabad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), there is more responsibility on him to stand up and perform well.

Faheem also praised the 22-year-old for being a brilliant captain as Islamabad were in third place with three wins in four games before the PSL was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“As a player and friend, I will always appreciate Shadab but you all have seen as well how brilliantly he is captaining the side,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “If your friend is a captain so responsibility on you increases. We behave as professionals on the field and our friendship is off the field.”

Faheem was in fantastic form in the PSL as he took four wickets in four matches at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.15.

He also scored 49 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike-rate of 158.06.

