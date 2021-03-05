Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has lavished praise on England batsman Joe Clarke, calling him a box office entertainer.

Imad and Clarke were playing together for the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the tournament was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the five matches he played, Clarke scored 121 runs, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 30.25 and a strike-rate of 175.36.

“I call him [Joe Clarke] ‘Box Office’. He’s box office basically. He just goes in and plays shots, not just slogs, but he’s a gun player. He’s proving that he’s a very good young player,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best bowler in the world, Imad Wasim says Pakistan swing specialist even excels on flat tracks

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17399 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 83222 ( 69.06 % ) Steve Smith 4080 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4800 ( 3.98 % ) Kane Williamson 6235 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 751 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 240 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2208 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 460 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 789 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17399 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 83222 ( 69.06 % ) Steve Smith 4080 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4800 ( 3.98 % ) Kane Williamson 6235 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 751 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 240 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2208 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 460 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 789 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related