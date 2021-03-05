Imad Wasim: “I call him [Joe Clarke] ‘Box Office’. He’s box office basically. He just goes in and plays shots, not just slogs, but he’s a gun player. He’s proving that he’s a very good young player”
Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has lavished praise on England batsman Joe Clarke, calling him a box office entertainer.
Imad and Clarke were playing together for the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the tournament was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In the five matches he played, Clarke scored 121 runs, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 30.25 and a strike-rate of 175.36.
“I call him [Joe Clarke] ‘Box Office’. He’s box office basically. He just goes in and plays shots, not just slogs, but he’s a gun player. He’s proving that he’s a very good young player,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.