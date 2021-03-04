Great combination with Babar Azam, powerful Pakistan talent says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan said he forms a “great combination” with star batsman Babar Azam.

Sharjeel and Azam are currently the opening pair for the Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Both players have been in fabulous form in the tournament and Sharjeel noted that he and Azam have a long history of playing cricket together.

“I have a great combination with Babar. We have played in domestic cricket together as well with ZTBL. We played together for Karachi Kings last time as well. We have had a great relation for the last five to six years. As batting partners, we both enjoy each other’s company,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sharjeel is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 200 runs in five matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

He also has the most sixes right now with 15. Lahore Qalandars star Mohammad Hafeez is in second place with 12, while Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is playing for the Karachi Kings, sits in third place with 11.

As for Azam, he is the second-highest run-scorer with 258 runs in five games, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 86 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Sharjeel and Azam will be in action again when the Kings take on the Multan Sultans on Friday.

