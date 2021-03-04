Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan said “I don’t think there are any doubts left” in regards to how high his confidence is.

Sharjeel has been dominating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing the Karachi Kings.

Sharjeel is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 200 runs in five matches at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

He also has the most sixes right now with 15. Lahore Qalandars star Mohammad Hafeez is in second place with 12, while Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is playing for the Karachi Kings, sits in third place with 11.

“I have had a great season. I have been in good touch and have been playing a lot, but this (HBL PSL) is a platform that can double your confidence. I don’t think there are any doubts left after playing at this platform. I will keep trying to play this way for my team and continue my form,” the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sharjeel will be in action again when the Kings take on the Multan Sultans on Friday.

