Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes that Pakistan wouldn’t have had the problem they are currently experiencing with openers if Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan had been their top order batsmen.

However, Akmal last played for Pakistan in April 2017, while Sharjeel has returned after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Akhtar expressed his disappointment towards Sharjeel for his actions and said “I expect better things from you”.

Sharjeel is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 200 runs in five matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

He also has the most sixes right now with 15. Lahore Qalandars star Mohammad Hafeez is in second place with 12, while Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is playing for the Karachi Kings, sits in third place with 11.

“Five years of great loss, and if Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan would have been openers, the opening problem of Pakistan would have been solved. I expect better things from you and serve Pakistan to the best of your ability,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Sharjeel will be in action again when the Kings take on the Multan Sultans on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Get serious about your fitness and do it now, Shoaib Akhtar tells 31-year-old Pakistan batsman with raw power

Coming Soon Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes No Results Vote Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 2722 ( 75.67 % ) No 875 ( 24.33 % ) Back

Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 2722 ( 75.67 % ) No 875 ( 24.33 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related