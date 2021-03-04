Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of “clear double standards” in regards to all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Moin took aim at the PCB after Hafeez, who only plays T20 Internationals, was offered a Category C contract.

On the flip side, veteran batsman Azhar Ali and spinner Yasir Shah, who only feature in Tests for Pakistan, were both given Category A contracts.

Moin questioned why Hafeez had been offered a lower category contract in comparison to Azhar and Yasir, even though all three of them only play one particular format.

“Mohammad Hafeez deserves A category contract and there are clear double standards from PCB to award him C category when Azhar Ali and Yasir Shah who also play in one format are given A category contracts. True reflection of prejudice against an individual,” he said on his Instagram account.

Hafeez is currently representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is the sixth-highest run-scorer with 181 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 90.50 and a strike-rate of 175.72.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against Islamabad United on Thursday.

