What a player, Dominic Cork on elegant and stylish Pakistan cricketer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England pace bowler Dominic Cork heaped praise on legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf.

Cork said Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, was a great batsman and even his teammate at one point.

What a player @yousaf1788. A former teammate and an international opponent @TheRealPCB https://t.co/LpQo1e9kdX — Dominic Cork (@DominicCork95) January 14, 2021

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15479 ( 19.12 % ) Waqar Younis 1621 ( 2 % ) Javed Miandad 5242 ( 6.48 % ) Shahid Afridi 23244 ( 28.72 % ) Imran Khan 15729 ( 19.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2003 ( 2.47 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 837 ( 1.03 % ) Hanif Mohammad 87 ( 0.11 % ) Younis Khan 3182 ( 3.93 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 781 ( 0.96 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4866 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 6004 ( 7.42 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 667 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1196 ( 1.48 % ) Back

