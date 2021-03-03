What a player, Dominic Cork on elegant and stylish Pakistan cricketer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former England pace bowler Dominic Cork heaped praise on legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf.
Cork said Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, was a great batsman and even his teammate at one point.
What a player @yousaf1788. A former teammate and an international opponent @TheRealPCB https://t.co/LpQo1e9kdX
— Dominic Cork (@DominicCork95) January 14, 2021
“What a player Mohammad Yousuf. A former teammate and an international opponent,” he said on Twitter.
Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.
He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.
Yousuf also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.
