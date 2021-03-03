Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed praised Yasir Shah for his “classic leg-spin bowling” in the two-Test series against South Africa.

Yasir played a pivotal role in helping Pakistan win the series 2-0 as he took eight wickets at an average of 30.37.

In fact, seven of the eight wickets he took came in the first Test in Karachi.

Congratulations Pakistan team , well played @iamfawadalam25, classic leg spin bowling by @Shah64Y and nauman ali dream debut with 5 wickets …bravo… 👏🤙 pic.twitter.com/mt7bYiFYeA — Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) January 29, 2021

“Congratulations Pakistan team, well played Fawad Alam, classic leg-spin bowling by Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali dream debut with 5 wickets…bravo,” Hameed said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What a player, Dominic Cork on elegant and stylish Pakistan cricketer

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17395 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 83199 ( 69.06 % ) Steve Smith 4079 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4800 ( 3.98 % ) Kane Williamson 6230 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 750 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 240 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2206 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 460 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 789 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17395 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 83199 ( 69.06 % ) Steve Smith 4079 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4800 ( 3.98 % ) Kane Williamson 6230 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 750 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 240 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2206 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 460 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 789 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related