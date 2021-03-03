Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed praised Yasir Shah for his “classic leg-spin bowling” in the two-Test series against South Africa.
Yasir played a pivotal role in helping Pakistan win the series 2-0 as he took eight wickets at an average of 30.37.
In fact, seven of the eight wickets he took came in the first Test in Karachi.
Congratulations Pakistan team , well played @iamfawadalam25, classic leg spin bowling by @Shah64Y and nauman ali dream debut with 5 wickets …bravo… 👏🤙 pic.twitter.com/mt7bYiFYeA
— Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) January 29, 2021
“Congratulations Pakistan team, well played Fawad Alam, classic leg-spin bowling by Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali dream debut with 5 wickets…bravo,” Hameed said on Twitter.
