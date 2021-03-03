Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi both have vital roles to play for the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hogg noted that it is Zaman’s job to get off to a fast start with the bat, while Afridi needs to keep showing aggression when bowling.

Zaman is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 189 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 143.18.

As for Afridi, he is the second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four games at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

Having won three of their first four games, the Qalandars are currently in third place on the points table and Hogg thinks that the team are “looking like the favourites” to win the PSL right now.

“Fakhar Zaman’s fast starts and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s aggression with the ball are vital for Lahore Qalandars winning this tournament. They are looking like the favourites early on in the tournament,” Hogg said on Twitter.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against Islamabad United on Thursday.

