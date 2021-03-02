Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has told iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar that “you are the bigger superstar”.

Afridi’s comments come after Akhtar wished him a happy birthday as he turned 44 on Monday.

Thank you Shoaibi, all the same to you, of course you are the bigger superstar 😍 https://t.co/UKD2T9CPu9 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 1, 2021

“Thank you Shoaibi, all the same to you, of course you are the bigger superstar,” he said on Twitter.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Currently, Afridi is representing the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored three runs in four games at an average of 1.50 and taken two wickets at an average of 67.50.

