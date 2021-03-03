Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has given a thumbs up to big-hitting batsman Haider Ali and left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz.

All three players are currently playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haider has scored 110 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 50, at an average of 36.66 and a strike-rate of 196.42.

As for Wahab, he is the third-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four games at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 9.50.

In addition to Haider and Wahab, Malik also praised England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood and West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford.

Mahmood is at the top of the wicket-takers list with 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 10.40 and an economy rate of 7.34.

Rutherford, meanwhile, has accumulated 83 runs in four matches at an average of 41.50 and a strike-rate of 156.60.

“Great win by Peshawar Zalmi today, thumbs up to all the boys especially youngsters Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, not to forget Sherfane Rutherford and experienced Wahab Riaz for his cameo,” Malik said on Twitter.

Malik has also been doing well in the PSL as he has made 100 runs in four games at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 126.58.

The Zalmi are currently at the top of the points table as they have won three of their four matches to date.

They will be in action again on Wednesday when they take on the Karachi Kings.

