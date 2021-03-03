Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has called former skipper and legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq “one of the biggest match-winners [in] cricket history”.

Azam’s praise for Inzamam came when he was wishing him happy birthday as he turned 51 on Wednesday.

Happy Birthday to one of the biggest match winners of the cricket history, Syed Inzamam ul Haq. You are an inspiration.@inzamam08 #Mentor #Legend #Respect pic.twitter.com/z2bR5WvLkj — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 3, 2021

“Happy Birthday to one of the biggest match-winners [in] cricket history, Syed Inzamam-ul-Haq. You are an inspiration,” the 26-year-old, who is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said on Twitter.

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Of course you are the bigger superstar, Shahid Afridi tells Pakistan seamer who hit 100 mph when bowling

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15479 ( 19.12 % ) Waqar Younis 1621 ( 2 % ) Javed Miandad 5242 ( 6.48 % ) Shahid Afridi 23244 ( 28.72 % ) Imran Khan 15729 ( 19.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2003 ( 2.47 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 837 ( 1.03 % ) Hanif Mohammad 87 ( 0.11 % ) Younis Khan 3182 ( 3.93 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 781 ( 0.96 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4866 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 6004 ( 7.42 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 667 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1196 ( 1.48 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15479 ( 19.12 % ) Waqar Younis 1621 ( 2 % ) Javed Miandad 5242 ( 6.48 % ) Shahid Afridi 23244 ( 28.72 % ) Imran Khan 15729 ( 19.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2003 ( 2.47 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 837 ( 1.03 % ) Hanif Mohammad 87 ( 0.11 % ) Younis Khan 3182 ( 3.93 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 781 ( 0.96 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4866 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 6004 ( 7.42 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 667 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1196 ( 1.48 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related