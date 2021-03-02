Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies seamer Ian Bishop has urged Pakistan batsman Haider Ali to fulfill his wonderful ability as he has so much talent.

Haider is currently representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has been in good form so far.

The 20-year-old has accumulated 110 runs in four games, which includes a top score of 50, at an average of 36.66 and a strike-rate of 196.42.

Geez I hope Haider Ali goes on to fulfill his wonderful ability. He is some ball striker. Well done again @PeshawarZalmi — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 27, 2021

“Geez I hope Haider Ali goes on to fulfill his wonderful ability. He is some ball striker,” Bishop said on Twitter.

