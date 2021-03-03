Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed heaped praise on spinner Zahid Mahmood for his superb performance in his debut match for the national team.

Mahmood made his debut in the third T20 International against South Africa, where he finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs.

The 32-year-old troubled South Africa’s batsmen as he dismissed stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.

It's always very possitive vibe and happiness when your hardwork pays off #zahidmehmood dream debut quality stuff 2 in the over 👏👏👏👏 — Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) February 14, 2021

“It’s always very positive vibe and happiness when your hard work pays off. Zahid Mahmood dream debut, quality stuff two in the over,” Hameed said on Twitter.

Zahid is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in three matches at an average of 22.25.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fast starts and aggression, Brad Hogg on two Pakistan players who can inflict massive damage

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1904 ( 5.68 % ) Karachi Kings 4745 ( 14.14 % ) Lahore Qalandars 7792 ( 23.23 % ) Multan Sultans 1809 ( 5.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2277 ( 6.79 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15019 ( 44.77 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1904 ( 5.68 % ) Karachi Kings 4745 ( 14.14 % ) Lahore Qalandars 7792 ( 23.23 % ) Multan Sultans 1809 ( 5.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2277 ( 6.79 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15019 ( 44.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related