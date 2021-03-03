Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United up-and-coming talent Mohammad Wasim said Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali and spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan are “top players”.

Wasim is currently playing alongside Hasan and Shadab, who is captaining Islamabad in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 19-year-old, who wants to be an all-rounder for Pakistan in the future, also noted that he is learning a lot from them.

“Islamabad United are too good. We have top players in Hasan Ali and skipper Shadab Khan. They are all too good and their presence is helping me a great deal,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Wasim has taken four wickets in four matches at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

Hasan, meanwhile, has picked up six wickets in four games at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 5.56.

As for Shadab, he has claimed two wickets in four matches at an average of 56.50 and an economy rate of 8.69.

Islamabad will be in action again on Thursday when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fast starts and aggression, Brad Hogg on two Pakistan players who can inflict massive damage

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1959 ( 5.74 % ) Karachi Kings 4855 ( 14.24 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8063 ( 23.64 % ) Multan Sultans 1839 ( 5.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2348 ( 6.89 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15039 ( 44.1 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1959 ( 5.74 % ) Karachi Kings 4855 ( 14.24 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8063 ( 23.64 % ) Multan Sultans 1839 ( 5.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2348 ( 6.89 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15039 ( 44.1 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related