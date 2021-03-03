Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United youngster Mohammad Wasim said he wants to be an all-rounder for Pakistan in the future.

Wasim is currently doing well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), especially with the ball.

The pace bowler has taken four wickets in four matches at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

However, the 19-year-old hasn’t had much of an opportunity to bat due to the fact that Islamabad have a deep batting line-up.

“I want to be an all-rounder for Pakistan and make my name at [the] international level,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Islamabad will be in action again on Thursday when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Always pray for his success, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan player averaging over 45 with a strike-rate of nearly 150 in the PSL

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1959 ( 5.74 % ) Karachi Kings 4855 ( 14.24 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8063 ( 23.64 % ) Multan Sultans 1839 ( 5.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2348 ( 6.89 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15039 ( 44.1 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1959 ( 5.74 % ) Karachi Kings 4855 ( 14.24 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8063 ( 23.64 % ) Multan Sultans 1839 ( 5.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2348 ( 6.89 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15039 ( 44.1 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related