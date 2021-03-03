Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United rising star Mohammad Wasim has revealed that he wants to be crowned the best emerging player in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wasim has taken four wickets in four matches at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

Three of those wickets came in Islamabad’s three-wicket win over the Multan Sultans, where he dismissed Sohaib Maqsood, captain Mohammad Rizwan and legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi for a golden duck.

Given how well he has done thus far in the PSL, the 19-year-old is well on his way to achieving his other goal, which is to represent his country at the international level.

“To be the best emerging player in the HBL PSL 6 and then play for Pakistan,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website upon being asked about his hopes for the future.

Islamabad will be in action again on Thursday when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are top players, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan duo who can get the job done on any day

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1959 ( 5.74 % ) Karachi Kings 4855 ( 14.24 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8063 ( 23.64 % ) Multan Sultans 1839 ( 5.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2348 ( 6.89 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15039 ( 44.1 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1959 ( 5.74 % ) Karachi Kings 4855 ( 14.24 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8063 ( 23.64 % ) Multan Sultans 1839 ( 5.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2348 ( 6.89 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15039 ( 44.1 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related