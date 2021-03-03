Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he always prays for wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed to be successful.

This comes after Hafeez and Sarfaraz got involved in a spat on Twitter, which attracted the attention of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, Hafeez seems ready to move past it and said he hopes Sarfaraz keeps performing well in the future.

“I was really disappointed. I’m [a] senior player and if any junior player performs well for Pakistan, I acknowledge it and will continue to do so in the future as well,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I didn’t compare anyone through that tweet. It was an unfortunate scenario but I’m sure Sarfaraz [Ahmed] also knows that and I always pray for his success.”

Sarfaraz, who is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators, has been in excellent form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is the fourth-highest run-scorer with 182 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 45.50 and a strike-rate of 149.18.

As for Hafeez, who is playing for the Lahore Qalandars, he has accumulated 181 runs in four games, which includes two fifties, at an average of 90.50 and a strike-rate of 175.72.

Sarfaraz and the Gladiators will be in action on Wednesday as they will be facing the Multan Sultans.

As for the Qalandars, their next game is against Islamabad United on Thursday.

