Most consistent player in the PSL has been the toss, former Pakistan captain says

Posted on by
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said the most consistent player in the PSL has been the toss

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt: “Most consistent player of the tournament is the toss”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Salman Butt said the most consistent player in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been the toss.

While many batsmen and bowlers have got off to strong starts, including Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

However, Salman still thinks the toss has been the most consistent.

“Most consistent player of the tournament is the toss,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The batsman quickly turning into Batman, Salman Butt on 28-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?

Leave a Reply