Former captain Salman Butt said the most consistent player in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been the toss.
While many batsmen and bowlers have got off to strong starts, including Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
However, Salman still thinks the toss has been the most consistent.
Most consistent player of the tournament is the TOSS.
