Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Salman Butt said the most consistent player in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been the toss.

While many batsmen and bowlers have got off to strong starts, including Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

However, Salman still thinks the toss has been the most consistent.

Most consistent player of the tournament is the TOSS. — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) February 28, 2021

“Most consistent player of the tournament is the toss,” he said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1828 ( 5.59 % ) Karachi Kings 4614 ( 14.11 % ) Lahore Qalandars 7364 ( 22.52 % ) Multan Sultans 1750 ( 5.35 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2166 ( 6.62 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14980 ( 45.81 % ) Back

