Pakistan captain and Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam said “only [a] few people leave a significant impact on [the] game” like legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has.

Azam’s comments come after Afridi turned 44 on Monday.

“Only [a] few people leave a significant impact on [the] game and he is one of them. A very happy birthday to the superstar of cricket Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi. May you continue to spread the message of hope and love for humanity Shahid Afridi bhai,” he said on Twitter.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

He also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

The big-hitter also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Currently, Afridi is representing the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored three runs in four games at an average of 1.50 and taken two wickets at an average of 67.50.

