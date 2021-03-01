Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler and Quetta Gladiators bowling coach Umar Gul has called legendary South Africa seamer Dale Steyn a “wonderful bowler”.

Gul said he enjoyed playing against Steyn when Pakistan and South Africa faced each other.

However, now that Steyn is representing the Gladiators in the ongoing edition of of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Gul is glad to be sharing his experience with Steyn, but also learning from the Proteas speedster.

always enjoyed playing against @DaleSteyn62 and now its good to be sharing my experience and also adding more knowledge to my experience from this wonderful bowler.Trying my best to pass on my expertise and take the best out of these amazing bowlers! #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/R7rWZxo66e — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) February 28, 2021

Steyn has taken two wickets in one game for the Gladiators at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 11.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against Islamabad United on Monday.

