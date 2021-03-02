Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has called captain Babar Azam the “pride of Pakistan” and told him to keep shining.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

Thank you for your wonderful wish Babar, continue to shine, you are the pride of Pakistan! https://t.co/urRK0TUbSN — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 1, 2021

“Thank you for your wonderful wish Babar, continue to shine, you are the pride of Pakistan!” Afridi said on Twitter.

Azam is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 181 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 60.33 and a strike-rate of 130.21.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15324 ( 19.23 % ) Waqar Younis 1605 ( 2.01 % ) Javed Miandad 5148 ( 6.46 % ) Shahid Afridi 22719 ( 28.52 % ) Imran Khan 15533 ( 19.5 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1998 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 799 ( 1 % ) Hanif Mohammad 82 ( 0.1 % ) Younis Khan 3149 ( 3.95 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 754 ( 0.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4768 ( 5.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 5953 ( 7.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 656 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1184 ( 1.49 % )

