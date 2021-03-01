Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has asked how long Mohammad Rizwan needs to prove he is the number one wicketkeeper-batsman in the country in all three formats.

Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.

He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 231 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 57.75 and a strike-rate of 142.59.

Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 💯👏🏼👍🏼. U r a Star shining star 🌟 Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in pakistan in all formats of the game. Just asking 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/e5fSNIaCmN — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 11, 2021

“Congratulations Mohammad Rizwan on scoring [a] T20 hundred. You are a star, shining star. Wonder how long you need to prove that you are [the] No.1 wicketkeeper-batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game. Just asking,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Like Rizwan, Hafeez is also also dominating in the PSL as he has accumulated 181 runs in four games for the Lahore Qalandars, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 90.50 and a strike-rate of 175.72.

