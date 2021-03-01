Treat to watch, Azhar Ali on Pakistan wicketkeeper with fabulous glovework

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a treat to watch right now as he is in superb form.

Azhar also praised Rizwan for his glovework, which he described as “fabulous”.

Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.

He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 231 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 57.75 and a strike-rate of 142.59.

Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on first t20 century it was treat to watch fabulous glove work as well.. 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏👏 going great brother MashA Allah keep going 👍👍 #PAKvSA @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) February 11, 2021

“Congratulations Mohammad Rizwan on [your] first T20 century, it was treat to watch. Fabulous glovework as well. Going great brother Mashallah keep going,” Azhar said on Twitter.

