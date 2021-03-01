Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen has heaped praise on Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf, saying his death bowling is absolute fire.

Rauf is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the three games he has played, the 27-year-old has taken four wickets at an average of 27.75 and an economy rate of 9.79.

Haris Rauf’s death bowling is 🔥 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 28, 2021

“Haris Rauf’s death bowling is fire,” Tareen, who is focusing on grassroots cricket in Southern Punjab, said on Twitter.

