Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said the Lahore Qalandars should commission a statue of South Africa all-rounder David Wiese.

This comes after Wiese took one wicket and smashed an unbeaten 31 runs off just nine balls, which included three boundaries and three sixes, in the Qalandars’ six-wicket win over the Karachi Kings on Sunday.

In the four matches he has played for the Qalandars, Wiese has scored 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 244.44.

He has also taken two wickets at an average of 51 and an economy rate of 9.27.

Lahore needs to commission a David Wiese statue — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 28, 2021

“Lahore needs to commission a David Wiese statue,” Tareen said on Twitter.

