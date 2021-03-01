Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has predicted that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will score many more centuries in the future.

This comes after Rizwan struck his maiden T20 International hundred in the recent series against South Africa.

Fawad said the innings was “brilliant” and “gutsy”, and backed Rizwan to post more triple figure scores as he has been in outstanding form as of late.

By the blessings of Allah Pakistan has once again raised the bar by winning the first T20 against South Africa. Brilliant gutsy century by @mohammadrizwan 👏. It was his first and many more to come. Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰 #MohammadRizwan #PAKvSA — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) February 11, 2021

“By the blessings of Allah, Pakistan has once again raised the bar by winning the first T20 against South Africa. Brilliant gutsy century by Mohammad Rizwan. It was his first and many more to come. Congratulations Pakistan,” he said on Twitter.

Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.

He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 231 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 57.75 and a strike-rate of 142.59.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Top batting, Salman Butt impressed with Pakistan big man who can hit sixes with ease

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17261 ( 14.4 % ) Babar Azam 82794 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4063 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4787 ( 3.99 % ) Kane Williamson 6200 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 741 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 238 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2183 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 458 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 782 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17261 ( 14.4 % ) Babar Azam 82794 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4063 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4787 ( 3.99 % ) Kane Williamson 6200 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 741 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 238 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2183 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 458 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 782 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related