Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has told pace bowler Arshad Iqbal to “keep it going” after his “amazing performance” for the Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Arshad started the tournament with a bang as in the Kings’ opening game against the Quetta Gladiators, he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-16 off four overs.

Currently, the 20-year-old is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with six wickets in four games at an average of 17.83 and an economy rate of 7.64.

What a win! Congratulations @KarachiKingsARY for winning the opening match of PSL6, and what an amazing performance by Arshad Iqbal, keep it going💪. Good luck for future matches Quetta Gladiators. #PSL6 #PSL2021 #KarachiKings #QuettaGladiators #KKvQG — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) February 20, 2021

