Former Pakistan pace bowler Jalaluddin is glad that opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is starting to regain his form.

Zaman has been in great form in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing the Lahore Qalandars.

In the team’s most recent game against the Karachi Kings on Sunday, which they won by six wickets, Zaman smashed 83 runs off 54 balls, which included eight boundaries and four sixes.

“Good news: Fakhar Zaman is back!” Jalaluddin said on Twitter.

Zaman is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the PSL with 189 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 143.18.

