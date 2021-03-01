Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar reminisced about his friendship with former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood, saying they had a lot of fun and were “always goofy together”.

Akhtar’s comments came when he was wishing Mahmood happy birthday as he turned 46 on Sunday.

Happy Birthday @AzharMahmood11 . Always fun, always goofy together.

And can never forget the three hundreds against South Africa. I was batting at the other end in two out of those three. pic.twitter.com/jT8F2ktdNb — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 28, 2021

“Happy Birthday Azhar Mahmood. Always fun, always goofy together. And can never forget the three hundreds against South Africa. I was batting at the other end in two out of those three,” he said on Twitter.

Azhar represented Pakistan in 21 Tests and scored 900 runs, which included three centuries and a fifty, at an average of 30.

He also took 39 wickets at an average of 35.94.

Azhar also featured in 143 ODIs and accumulated 1,521 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 18.10.

He also claimed 123 wickets at an average of 39.13.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A ravishing player, Shoaib Akhtar on 28-year-old Pakistan cricketer scoring runs everywhere

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15321 ( 19.24 % ) Waqar Younis 1605 ( 2.02 % ) Javed Miandad 5147 ( 6.46 % ) Shahid Afridi 22712 ( 28.51 % ) Imran Khan 15530 ( 19.5 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1998 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 798 ( 1 % ) Hanif Mohammad 82 ( 0.1 % ) Younis Khan 3149 ( 3.95 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 753 ( 0.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4766 ( 5.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 5950 ( 7.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 656 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1184 ( 1.49 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15321 ( 19.24 % ) Waqar Younis 1605 ( 2.02 % ) Javed Miandad 5147 ( 6.46 % ) Shahid Afridi 22712 ( 28.51 % ) Imran Khan 15530 ( 19.5 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1998 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 798 ( 1 % ) Hanif Mohammad 82 ( 0.1 % ) Younis Khan 3149 ( 3.95 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 753 ( 0.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4766 ( 5.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 5950 ( 7.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 656 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1184 ( 1.49 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related