Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar reminisced about his friendship with former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood, saying they had a lot of fun and were “always goofy together”.
Akhtar’s comments came when he was wishing Mahmood happy birthday as he turned 46 on Sunday.
Happy Birthday @AzharMahmood11 . Always fun, always goofy together.
And can never forget the three hundreds against South Africa. I was batting at the other end in two out of those three. pic.twitter.com/jT8F2ktdNb
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 28, 2021
Azhar represented Pakistan in 21 Tests and scored 900 runs, which included three centuries and a fifty, at an average of 30.
He also took 39 wickets at an average of 35.94.
Azhar also featured in 143 ODIs and accumulated 1,521 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 18.10.
He also claimed 123 wickets at an average of 39.13.
