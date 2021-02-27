Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he is in “super form”.
Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.
He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.
In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.
Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.
The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.
In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 188 runs in three matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 62.66 and a strike-rate of 144.61.
🇵🇰 First team to win 100 t20is 💪🏽
Congratulations to all on this great milestone and series win.
Well played @iMRizwanPak you are in a super form MashaAllah 👏👏
Congrats to Zahid on a brilliant debut and great to see Hasso back in the green colours.#PakvSA pic.twitter.com/KAxzUM15cl
— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) February 14, 2021
