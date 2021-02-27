Always enjoy sharing the field with you, Imam tells successful Pakistan batsman

Posted on by
Imam-ul-Haq said he always enjoys sharing the field with Azhar Ali

Imam-ul-Haq: “Always enjoy sharing the field with you”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he always enjoys sharing the field with veteran batsman Azhar Ali.

He made the comments when wishing Azhar happy birthday on Twitter.

“Wishing Azhar Ali bhai a very happy birthday. May your life always be filled with happiness. Always enjoy sharing the field with you. Hopefully many more to come,” the 25-year-old said.

Imam is currently playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 89 runs in three matches at an average of 29.66 and a strike-rate of 127.14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Needs to work harder to stay at the top, Rashid Latif on 22-year-old Pakistan rising star

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?

Leave a Reply