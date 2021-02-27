Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he always enjoys sharing the field with veteran batsman Azhar Ali.
He made the comments when wishing Azhar happy birthday on Twitter.
Wishing @AzharAli_ Bhai a very happy birthday. May your life always be filled with happinesss🤗
Always enjoy sharing the field with you. hopefully many more to come🎂🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/7mC1jdIsvD
— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) February 19, 2021
“Wishing Azhar Ali bhai a very happy birthday. May your life always be filled with happiness. Always enjoy sharing the field with you. Hopefully many more to come,” the 25-year-old said.
Imam is currently playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 89 runs in three matches at an average of 29.66 and a strike-rate of 127.14.
