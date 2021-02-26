Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani needs to work harder if he wants to stay at the top.
This comes after Dhani impressed many people in his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut.
The 22-year-old, who is playing for the Multan Sultans, conceded 44 runs off his four overs against the Peshawar Zalmi, but also took two wickets, which were those of Sherfane Rutherford and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.
Even though the Zalmi won the match by six wickets, Dhani was lauded for a strong showing in his debut match.
Latif also sees a lot of potential in the talented youngster, but insisted that he will need to keep putting in the hard work if he wants to become more successful.
Need more hard work for stay at Top 👍 pic.twitter.com/hKvIMEg0ox
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) February 23, 2021
“Need more hard work [to] stay at [the] top,” Latif said on Twitter.
