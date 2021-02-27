Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Rumman Raees has praised fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for leading from the front.

He also told Afridi that he is doing a fantastic job and to keep making Pakistan proud.

The 20-year-old, who is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in still in the early stages of his international career, but has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

So far, Afridi is the second-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with six wickets in three games at an average of 14.33 and an economy rate of 7.16.

Well done @iShaheenAfridi You did fantastic job for our country and you leading from the from best wishes brother 👍🏻👍🏻🇵🇰🇵🇰#PakistanZindabad https://t.co/VIfOGUfs1j — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) February 13, 2021

“Well done Shaheen Shah Afridi. You did fantastic job for our country and you [are] leading from the [front]. Best wishes brother,” Raees, who is Islamabad United’s bowling consultant, said on Twitter.

