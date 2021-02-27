Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali admitted that it was a great feeling when his role model – bowling coach Waqar Younis – lauded him for his brilliant bowling.

In the two-Test series against South Africa, Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of his 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

As for the T20 series, he only played in the third match and took figures of 2-29 off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Hasan is currently playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken two wickets in two matches at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 6.50.

When your role model talks about you it means a lot. Thank you Coach 🙏🏼@waqyounis99 #LEGEND https://t.co/UQGZeJecuW — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) February 11, 2021

“When your role model talks about you it means a lot. Thank you coach,” he said on Twitter.

Hasan’s excellent form has reportedly resulted in him receiving offers from two county teams in England to play in the T20 Blast and County Championship.

It remains unclear which two teams have made offers and how long they want to sign him for.

