Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said pace-bowling all-rounder Anwar Ali was just too good in the Under-19 World Cup final against India in 2006.

Anwar unleashed a devastating spell that saw Pakistan defend a meagre total of 109 in incredible fashion.

He finished with figures of 5-35 off nine overs as India were bowled out for 71.

“What a spell of bowling Anwar Ali,” Sarfaraz, who captained Pakistan in that Under-19 World Cup, said on Twitter.

It should be noted that both players are currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sarfaraz is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 128 runs in three matches, which includes a top of of 81, at an average of 42.66 and a strike-rate of 158.02.

As for Anwar, he has featured in one match thus far, in which he went wicketless.

