Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has been impressed with pace bowler Arshad Iqbal for his top-class bowling in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Arshad is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with four wickets in two games at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 6.57.

“Great start to the tournament. Well bowled Arshad Iqbal. Many more to come insha’Allah,” Imad said on Twitter.

Arshad will be looking to maintain his strong start to PSL 6 when the Kings face the Multan Sultans on Saturday.

