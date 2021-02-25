He will be back taking wickets again, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan bowler compared to Glenn McGrath

Mohammad Yousuf said Mohammad Abbas will be back taking wickets again

Mohammad Yousuf: “Coaches at the NHPC are also working with Mohammad Abbas. Surely these cricketers will be able to perform proficiently in the upcoming matches”

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf is confident that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will be back taking wickets again.

Abbas, who has been compared to iconic Australia seamer Glenn McGrath, was dropped for the recent series against South Africa after taking four wickets at an average of 45 in the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Yousuf noted that Abbas has been working with the coaches at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore and will be looking to get back to his best upon being given another chance with the national team.

“Coaches at the NHPC are also working with Mohammad Abbas. Surely these cricketers will be able to perform proficiently in the upcoming matches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

