Mohammad Yousuf: “Coaches at the NHPC are also working with Mohammad Abbas. Surely these cricketers will be able to perform proficiently in the upcoming matches”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf is confident that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will be back taking wickets again.
Abbas, who has been
compared to iconic Australia seamer Glenn McGrath, was dropped for the recent series against South Africa after taking four wickets at an average of 45 in the two-Test series against New Zealand.
Yousuf noted that Abbas has been working with the coaches at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore and will be looking to get back to his best upon being given another chance with the national team.
“Coaches at the NHPC are also working with Mohammad Abbas. Surely these cricketers will be able to perform proficiently in the upcoming matches,” he was quoted as saying by
. Cricket Pakistan
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Wasim Akram
14734 ( 19.06 % )
Waqar Younis
1573 ( 2.03 % )
Javed Miandad
4990 ( 6.46 % )
Shahid Afridi
22191 ( 28.71 % )
Imran Khan
15098 ( 19.53 % )
Zaheer Abbas
1969 ( 2.55 % )
Inzamam-ul-Haq
740 ( 0.96 % )
Hanif Mohammad
67 ( 0.09 % )
Younis Khan
3055 ( 3.95 % )
Mohammad Yousuf
645 ( 0.83 % )
Shoaib Akhtar
4651 ( 6.02 % )
Saeed Anwar
5787 ( 7.49 % )
Saqlain Mushtaq
641 ( 0.83 % )
Other (Comment in the comment section below)
1158 ( 1.5 % )
