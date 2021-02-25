Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf is confident that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will be back taking wickets again.

Abbas, who has been compared to iconic Australia seamer Glenn McGrath, was dropped for the recent series against South Africa after taking four wickets at an average of 45 in the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Yousuf noted that Abbas has been working with the coaches at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore and will be looking to get back to his best upon being given another chance with the national team.

“Coaches at the NHPC are also working with Mohammad Abbas. Surely these cricketers will be able to perform proficiently in the upcoming matches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 14734 ( 19.06 % ) Waqar Younis 1573 ( 2.03 % ) Javed Miandad 4990 ( 6.46 % ) Shahid Afridi 22191 ( 28.71 % ) Imran Khan 15098 ( 19.53 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1969 ( 2.55 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 740 ( 0.96 % ) Hanif Mohammad 67 ( 0.09 % ) Younis Khan 3055 ( 3.95 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 645 ( 0.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4651 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 5787 ( 7.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 641 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1158 ( 1.5 % ) Back

