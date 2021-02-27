Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said veteran batsman Azhar Ali’s “honest advice [has] always been very helpful”.
He made the comments when wishing Azhar happy birthday on Twitter.
A very happy and delightful birthday to @AzharAli_. A kind and gentle soul. You are a big brother and your honest advice have always been very helpful. May you continue to shine through in every aspect of life. #Champion pic.twitter.com/qA9frulALa
Azam is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL and has scored 86 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 62, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 116.21.
The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans on Saturday.
