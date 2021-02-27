Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said veteran batsman Azhar Ali’s “honest advice [has] always been very helpful”.

He made the comments when wishing Azhar happy birthday on Twitter.

A very happy and delightful birthday to @AzharAli_. A kind and gentle soul. You are a big brother and your honest advice have always been very helpful. May you continue to shine through in every aspect of life. #Champion pic.twitter.com/qA9frulALa — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 19, 2021

“A very happy and delightful birthday to Azhar Ali. A kind and gentle soul. You are a big brother and your honest advice [has] always been very helpful. May you continue to shine through in every aspect of life,” he said.

Azam is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL and has scored 86 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 62, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 116.21.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No big issue, Mohammad Yousuf on two Pakistan batsmen in need of runs

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17243 ( 14.42 % ) Babar Azam 82601 ( 69.07 % ) Steve Smith 4058 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4783 ( 4 % ) Kane Williamson 6183 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 740 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 238 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2180 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 456 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 779 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17243 ( 14.42 % ) Babar Azam 82601 ( 69.07 % ) Steve Smith 4058 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4783 ( 4 % ) Kane Williamson 6183 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 740 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 238 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2180 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 456 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 779 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related