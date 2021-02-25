No big issue, Mohammad Yousuf on two Pakistan batsmen in need of runs

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf insisted that there are no big issues with Abid Ali and Imran Butt.

The opening duo are working with Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, following a disappointing series against South Africa.

Abid only made 33 runs in the series at an average of 8.25, while Imran, who made his international debut, accumulated 36 runs at an average of nine.

However, Yousuf noted that Abid and Imran don’t need to make any major changes to their technique and backed them to find their form again.

“Issues with Abid Ali’s and Imran Butt’s batting have been noted in the last few matches, due to which they were not able to score runs,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “It is being worked on now, not a big issue, they will be able to perform well by improving [their] balance. Both of them understand every little thing of the game.

“In consultation with Misbah and Younis, we are trying to rectify the shortcomings of both. This is the purpose of the NHPC that cricketers who have problems, in any case, we have to work with them.”

