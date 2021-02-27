Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has become a match-winner with his incredible performances.

Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.

He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 188 runs in three matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 62.66 and a strike-rate of 144.61.

And then some people write their story with their own hands: Mohammad Rizwan – The Match Winner. Awesome fielding display by the entire team. Well bowled Usman Qadir. On to the next one.#PAKvSA #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/Cw5BInvm02 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 11, 2021

“And then some people write their story with their own hands: Mohammad Rizwan – The Match Winner. Awesome fielding display by the entire team. Well bowled Usman Qadir. Onto the next one,” Azam said on Twitter.

Azam is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL and has scored 86 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 62, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 116.21.

Azam and Rizwan will go head to head in the PSL on Saturday when the Kings take on the Sultans.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Two offers received, 26-year-old Pakistan player attracting interest from English county teams for T20 Blast and County Championship

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1601 ( 5.35 % ) Karachi Kings 4051 ( 13.54 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6178 ( 20.66 % ) Multan Sultans 1484 ( 4.96 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1785 ( 5.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14811 ( 49.52 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1601 ( 5.35 % ) Karachi Kings 4051 ( 13.54 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6178 ( 20.66 % ) Multan Sultans 1484 ( 4.96 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1785 ( 5.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14811 ( 49.52 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related