Pakistan left-arm seamer and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his “fantastic performances” as of late.

Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.

He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 188 runs in three matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 62.66 and a strike-rate of 144.61.

Congratulations @TheRealPCB on the victory! A great series win by the boys 💪🏽 Fantastic performances by @iMRizwanPak well done Bro 👏👏#PAKvRSA — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) February 14, 2021

“Congratulations Pakistan on the victory! A great series win by the boys. Fantastic performances by Mohammad Rizwan, well done bro,” Wahab said on Twitter.

