Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has backed fellow Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali to take many more 10-wicket hauls in the future.

This comes after Hasan took a 10-wicket haul in the two-Test series against South Africa, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

He took 10 wickets in the second Test, which included a five-wicket haul in both innings.

As for the T20 series that followed, he only played in the third match and took figures of 2-29 off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Hasan is currently playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken two wickets in two matches at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 6.50.

Really happy for @RealHa55an and his wonderful comeback. His hard work and patience is paying off in a great way 👏

Congratulations Hasso on the 10-wicket haul and many more to come insha'Allah.#PAKvsSA — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) February 8, 2021

“Really happy for Hasan Ali and his wonderful comeback. His hard work and patience is paying off in a great way. Congratulations Hasso on the 10-wicket haul and many more to come insha’Allah,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Hasan’s excellent form has reportedly resulted in him receiving offers from two county teams in England to play in the T20 Blast and County Championship.

It remains unclear which two teams have made offers and how long they want to sign him for.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No big issue, Mohammad Yousuf on two Pakistan batsmen in need of runs

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1573 ( 5.31 % ) Karachi Kings 3987 ( 13.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6065 ( 20.46 % ) Multan Sultans 1461 ( 4.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1751 ( 5.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14799 ( 49.94 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1573 ( 5.31 % ) Karachi Kings 3987 ( 13.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6065 ( 20.46 % ) Multan Sultans 1461 ( 4.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1751 ( 5.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14799 ( 49.94 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related