Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that there are many more amazing innings to come from fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.

He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.

“We are all behind Rizwan and wish that he plays many more amazing innings for our beloved country,” Sarfaraz, who is captaining the Quetta Gladiators, said on Twitter.

