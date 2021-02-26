The Superman of world cricket, Afridi on Pakistan player in golden form

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has called wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan the Superman of world cricket.
Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.
He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.
In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.
Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.
The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.
In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.
“Player of the series in Test matches. Player of series in T20 internationals. The one and only Mohammad Rizwan – The Superman of the cricket world,” Afridi said on Twitter.
