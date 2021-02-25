Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said Islamabad United must make full use of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as he has been in lethal form as of late.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

Most recently, the 27-year-old featured in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas and made 44 runs at an average of 22, while also picking up one wicket at an average of 92.

Faheem is currently playing for Islamabad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 47 runs in two matches at an average of 23.50 and a strike-rate of 174.07.

He has also taken one wicket at an average of 55.

“We need to make full use of Faheem Ashraf’s form because he has had a good season and also performed well at the international level. When you are performing so well, then your confidence is very high so we have tried to utilise that,” Shadab, who captains Islamabad, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Islamabad United have won both their games and will look to make it three in a row when they take on the Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

