Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Former captain Salman Butt has said he wasn’t picked for the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since there are better players than him participating in the tournament.
Salman was actually picked in last year’s PSL and represented the Lahore Qalandars.
However, he only featured in one match, where he scored 21 runs.
Better players playing out there
— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) February 21, 2021
“Better players playing out there,” he said in response to a fan who asked him why he isn’t playing in PSL 6.
Currently, the Qalandars are at the top of the PSL points table as they have won both their matches.
Their next game will be against the Multan Sultans on Friday.
